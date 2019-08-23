LUV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.88, changing hands as high as $51.94 per share. Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.28 per share, with $64.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.59.
