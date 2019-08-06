Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Luther Burbank Corporation ( LBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.37, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBC was $10.37, representing a -16.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.47 and a 30.93% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

LBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). LBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports LBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.8%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.