Luokung Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LKCO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Luokung Technology Corp (Symbol: LKCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.58, changing hands as high as $9.00 per share. Luokung Technology Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LKCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.95 per share, with $73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.21.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »