TFF Pharmaceuticals, an early-stage biotech developing dry-powder therapies for lung diseases, filed and announced terms on Tuesday to raise $22 million in an initial public offering.
The Austin, TX-based company plans to raise $22 million by offering 4.4 million shares at a price of $5. At that price, TFF Pharmaceuticals would command a fully diluted market value of $97 million.
TFF Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TFFP. TFF Pharmaceuticals filed confidentially on October 11, 2018. National Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
The article Lung disease biotech TFF Pharmaceuticals files and sets terms for a $22 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.