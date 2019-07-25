Lukoil Oil (LUKOY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lukoil Oil Company (Symbol: LUKOY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.19, changing hands as low as $80.11 per share. Lukoil Oil Company shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUKOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LUKOY's low point in its 52 week range is $64.65 per share, with $91.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $80.26.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »