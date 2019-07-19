LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019

LTC Properties, Inc. ( LTC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.42, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $47.42, representing a -1.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.13 and a 18.22% increase over the 52 week low of $40.11.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.05%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.