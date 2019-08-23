LSTR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.61, changing hands as low as $104.48 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $90.2302 per share, with $128.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $104.87.
