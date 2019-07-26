Quantcast

LSE says it is in talks to buy Refinitiv for enterprise value of $27 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


July 27 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Saturday it was in talks to buy data analytics platform Refinitiv for a total enterprise value of about $27 billion by issuing new LSE Group shares.

The talks are with a consortium including some investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Group Inc and Thomson Reuters Corp , LSE said in a statement. Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, together own Refinitiv

The deal would result in Refinitiv shareholders holding a roughly 37% stake in the combined company and less than 30% of the total voting rights of LSE Group, LSE said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: BX ,


