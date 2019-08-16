Shutterstock photo
LSE says FTSE 100 & 250 index open delayed due to technical glitch
Aug 16 (Reuters) - The London Stock ExchangeLSE.L said onFriday it was investigating a technical glitch, which delayedthe open of the UK blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and FTSE midcap .FTMC indexes.
Reuters News' parent Thomson ReutersTRI.TOTRI.N holdsa 45% stake in Refinitiv, which is being bought out by the LSE.Thomson Reuters will own 15% in LSE after the proposed dealcloses.