LSE says FTSE 100 & 250 index open delayed due to technical glitch

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The London Stock ExchangeLSE.L said onFriday it was investigating a technical glitch, which delayedthe open of the UK blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and FTSE midcap .FTMC indexes.

Reuters News' parent Thomson ReutersTRI.TOTRI.N holdsa 45% stake in Refinitiv, which is being bought out by the LSE.Thomson Reuters will own 15% in LSE after the proposed dealcloses. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing byThyagaraju Adinarayan) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))





