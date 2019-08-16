Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-LSE glitch delays open of FTSE 100, midcap trading



(Adds detail)

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The London Stock ExchangeLSE.L said onFriday a technical glitch delayed in the opening of trading onthe UK blue chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and midcap .FTMC stocksindexes, the LSE's second outage in just over a year.

An LSE spokeswoman said a "technical issue had affectedtrading in some securities," but she had no further detail onthe cause of the fault or when the problem might be resolved.

In June 2018, trading on the LSE, one of the world's largeststock markets, was delayed by an hour due to a technical fault. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N1T91H0

Reuters News' parent Thomson ReutersTRI.TOTRI.N holdsa 45% stake in Refinitiv, which is being bought out by the LSE.Thomson Reuters will own 15% in LSE after the proposed dealcloses. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, ThyagarajuAdinarayan and Josephine Mason in London; editing by ThyagarajuAdinarayan and Jason Neely)