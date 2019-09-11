LSE confirms Hong Kong Exchanges proposal, says committed to Refinitiv deal

Reuters





Sept 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc confirmed on Wednesday that Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited had made an unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional proposal to buy the bourse operator.

"LSEG remains committed to and continues to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings," the company said in a statement.

