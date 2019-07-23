LSC Communications terminates $1.4 bln merger with Quad/Graphics

Shutterstock photo





July 23 (Reuters) - LSC Communications Inc said on Tuesday the company and Quad/Graphics Inc have terminated their $1.4 billion merger, a month after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the deal.

Quad/Graphics had said in October it would buy LSC Communications in a deal bringing together two companies that print books, magazines and catalogs.

