LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.33, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $76.33, representing a -15.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.89 and a 46.7% increase over the 52 week low of $52.03.

LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.05. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 33.49%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPLA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVM with an increase of 0.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 2.23%.