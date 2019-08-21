Lowe's shares jump on quarterly profit, sales beat

Reuters





Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain took advantage of strong spring demand and stocked more equipment geared towards high-spending customers, sending its shares up nearly 10%.

Like larger rival Home Depot Inc , Lowe's has been chasing plumbers, builders and carpenters who spend more than its core "do-it-yourself" shoppers, by stocking up on higher-end industrial products like drills and power saws.

The company has also modified certain sections in stores dedicating them specifically for higher-spending customers with staff, billing and parking facilities.

Ellison added that the company was on strong footing to capitalize on a healthy home improvement market.

U.S home sales fell more than expected in June as a persistent shortage of properties pushed prices to a record high.

Higher home prices often lead to consumers spending on renovations and upgrades to their existing homes whose values are rising, rather than investing in new properties, benefiting chains like Lowe's.

Home Depot also beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday buoyed by sales of big-ticket items, but warned that the U.S.-China trade drama would impact consumer demand and cut its full-year sales forecast.

Investors are also taking positively to Lowe's same-store sales growth outpacing Home Depot in the United States, Stifel analyst John Baugh said.

Ellison has made catching up to Home Depot one of his main goals since taking over as CEO last year.

The company's same-store sale rose 2.3% in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, above expectations of a 1.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose marginally to $20.99 billion from $20.89 billion, edging past analysts' estimates.

Lowe's net earnings rose to $1.68 billion, or $2.14 per share, in the reported quarter, from $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $2.01. The company also reiterated its full-year sales and profit forecast.

Lowe's shares were last up 9.3% at $106.99 in pre-market trading and were on-course for their best day in over a year.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics