Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $96.58, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 11% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOW as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 21, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect LOW to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.01 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $72.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.75% and +1.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. LOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.51.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.