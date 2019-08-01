Lowe's Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LOW

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.52, changing hands as low as $99.21 per share. Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $84.75 per share, with $118.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $100.01.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »