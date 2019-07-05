Lower rates boost demand for US HY

Reuters





By David Bell

NEW YORK, July 5 (IFR) - Expectations of lower rates have helped drive an increase in high-yield bond volumes after a disappointing 2018, and buyside sources said further rate cuts could fuel refinancing activity in the second half of the year.

A surge of deals in the past two months has driven an increase of almost 20% in supply compared with the first half of last year, IFR data show.

Borrowers sold US$26.3bn and US$27.9bn of new bonds in May and June, respectively, taking year-to-date supply to US$132.678bn, making for a 19.31% increase on last year's tally, according to IFR data.

Those months were the busiest since January 2018 and have helped volumes recover after a sluggish start to the year.

All this follows the lightest year for new supply since 2009, according to JP Morgan.

Volumes through April were running US$1.5bn behind last year's slow pace, according to IFR data.

In total, 206 issuers have tapped the market so far this year, compared with 201 in 2018.

BONDS DRAW DEMAND

High-yield borrowers were slow to step back into the market after a spike in volatility and bond yields in December last year.

But a more dovish Federal Reserve has seen investors steer away from floating-rate products such as leveraged loans in favour of fixed-rate bonds.

Corporate issuers have taken note.

Until recently, the loan market had been a cheaper source of merger and acquisition financing, but borrowers have been relying more on the bond market this year. Average yields have dropped from around 8% in January to 5.9%, according to ICE BAML data.

This has supported deal volumes.

"Companies are finding it cheaper to finance in the high-yield market as opposed to leveraged loans for the first time in years," said one portfolio manager.

That said, investors have appeared cautious on investing in more aggressive and risky deals of late, meaning primary markets in the second half of the year are unlikely to see a wave of buyout deals.

"The market is not really in love with that kind of paper," said Andrew Feltus, co-director of high-yield at Amundi Pioneer.

"That's making it harder for private equity firms to flood the market, which is what usually happens at this part of the cycle."

Secondary market spreads also indicate that Triple C rated bonds have lagged a broader rally in high-yield debt.

And a rising stock market may also keep a lid on merger and acquisition activity.

"With the stock market appreciating in a broad way, you would assume that making acquisitions becomes expensive even if you can finance them cheaply," said the portfolio manager.

MORE REFINANCING AHEAD

Lower rates and a drop in high-yield credit spreads have also encouraged corporate borrowers to refinance their existing debt, particularly on the back of a rally in Treasury rates that picked up pace in May and June.

According to JP Morgan, 67% of total high-yield volume this year has been for refinancing. That is up from the 61% proportion seen in 2018.

IFR data show that issuers have looked to term out their debt with 79% of new bonds sold with maturities from six to 10 years.

And with the market pricing in more rate cuts through the rest of the year, refinancing activity could remain strong in the second half.

"Every Double B company should hit the refinance button given where spreads are," said Lale Topcuoglu, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. "A decent amount of the market is trading at a yield to call."

That could help keep deal volumes ahead of last year's sluggish pace.

"If rates stay as low as they are and people feel good about credit and equity markets, the pace of issuance could - on a seasonally adjusted basis - continue through the summer," the trader said.