Lower rates boost demand for high-yield, volume surges

Shutterstock photo





By David Bell

NEW YORK, July 1 (IFR) - Expectations of lower rates have helped drive an increase in high-yield bond volumes after a disappointing 2018, and buyside sources said further rate cuts could fuel refinancing activity in the second half of the year.

A surge of deals in the past two months has driven almost a 20% increase in supply compared with the first half of last year, IFR data shows.

Borrowers sold US$26.3bn and US$27.9bn of new bonds in May and June, respectively, taking year-to-date supply to US$132.678bn - 19.31% increase on last year's tally, according to IFR data.

Both of those months were the busiest since January 2018 and have helped volumes recover after a sluggish start to the year.

This follows the lightest year for new supply since 2009, according to JP Morgan.

Volumes through April were running US$1.5bn behind last year's slow pace, according to IFR data.

In total, 206 issuers have tapped the market so far this year compared with 201 in 2018.

BONDS DRAW DEMAND

High-yield borrowers were slow to step back into the market after a spike in volatility and bond yields in December last year.

But a more dovish Federal Reserve has seen investors steer away from floating-rate products such as leveraged loans, in favor of fixed-rate bonds.

Corporate issuers have taken note.

Until recently, the loan market had been a cheaper source of merger and acquisition financing, but borrowers have been relying more on the bond market this year. Average yields have dropped from around 8% in January to 5.9%, according to ICE BAML data.

This has supported deal volumes.

"Companies are finding it cheaper to finance in the high yield market, as opposed to leveraged loans, for the first time in years," said one portfolio manager.

Whether this trend continues to boost bond volumes this year depends on what happens in the stock market, said the portfolio manager.

"With the stock market appreciating in a broad way, you would assume that making acquisitions becomes expensive even if you can finance them cheaply," he said.

MORE REFINANCING AHEAD

Lower rates and a drop in high yield credit spreads have also encouraged corporate borrowers to refinance their existing debt, particularly on the back of a rally in Treasury rates that picked up pace in May and June.

According to JP Morgan, 67% of total high yield volume this year has been for refinancing. That is up from the 61% proportion seen in 2018.

IFR data shows that issuers have looked to term out their debt with 79% of new bonds sold with maturities from six to 10 years.

But with the market pricing in more rate cuts through the rest of the year, refinancing activity could remain strong in the second half.

"Though a lot has already been refinanced and extended, there is a lot of short duration paper that could still be refinanced," said the trader.

"If rates stay as low as they are, and people feel good about credit and equity markets, the pace of issuance could - on a seasonally adjusted basis - continue through the summer," they trader said.