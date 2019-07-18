Lower inflation buys time for Hungary central bank; next hike seen in 2020

Reuters





By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary is expected to keep interest rates unchanged next week and could hold off on raising its overnight deposit rate into positive territory until 2020, aided by a drop in domestic inflation and prospects of global monetary easing.

All 16 analysts in a July 15-17 Reuters poll said the NBH would leave its base rate at 0.9%. All 15 economists who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate said it would remain minus 0.05%.

However, a decline in headline inflation to 3.4% in June from a seven-year-high of 3.9% in May and a retreat in the bank's closely watched gauge of lasting price trends, tax-adjusted core inflation, have tempered tightening bets.

"The NBH has been given an opportunity to wait and see," said Janos Samu, an economist at Hungarian brokerage Concorde.

The European Central Bank is expected to signal a bias to cut interest rates this month and reduce its deposit rate in September as inflation in the euro zone, Hungary's main trading partner, remains below its target, a Reuters poll showed.

The Federal Reserve is also expected to cut U.S. rates for the first time in a decade later this month.

Economists now see Hungary's overnight deposit rate returning into positive territory only some time next year, with about 10 basis points of increases pencilled in. The base rate is expected to remain unchanged until the end of next year, rising to 1.25% by the end of 2021, according to the poll.

Analysts expect Hungary's economic growth to slow to 3.3% next year from the 4.3% forecast for 2019. Inflation is projected at 3.4% this year, easing to the 3% mid-point of the bank's target range by 2021.

"Inflation has started to decline and the NBH is likely to uphold its view that we can continue to import low inflation due to the weaker international environment, which can cool off domestic price trends," said David Nemeth, an economist at K&H Bank.