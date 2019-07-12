Low Interest Income to Mar First Republic (FRC) Q2 Earnings

First Republic Bank FRC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 earnings, before the opening bell on Jul 15. Its revenues and earnings are expected to grow year over year.

The company's first-quarter earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on higher revenues. Strong capital position was another tailwind. However, rise in provisions and expenses were headwinds.

Notably, First Republic has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.7%.

First Republic Bank Price and EPS Surprise

First Republic Bank price-eps-surprise | First Republic Bank Quote

Now let's take a look at what our quantitative model predicts for the to-be-reported quarter:

Our proven model shows that First Republic does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients - positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better - to increase the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for First Republic is -0.11%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. But we need to have positive Earnings ESP to be sure of an earnings beat.

Though estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have been revised slightly downward over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.26 suggests growth of 5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Also, the consensus estimate for sales of $836.3 million indicates an increase of 12.4%.

Here are the factors influencing First Republic's second-quarter results:

Net Interest Income (NII) to Disappoint: Per the Fed's latest data , commercial and industrial, and real estate lending activities slowed down in the second quarter, thereby affecting NII. Also, the Fed's accommodative stance along with flattening of the yield curve will hurt First Republic's net interest margin.

Investment Management Fees to Decline: During the quarter, some concerns like continued uncertainty related to Brexit and U.S.-China trade war along with expectations of global economic slowdown resulted in lower market volatility. This ultimately led to a decline in overall client activity. Thus, the related fees might witness a fall.

Expenses Might Rise: First Republic's investments in franchise development or digital initiatives, including mobile banking applications and data analytics are likely to keep costs elevated in the quarter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as according to our model these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Comerica Incorporated CMA is scheduled to release results on Jul 17. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.

M&T Bank Corporation MTB is scheduled to release results on Jul 18. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank of 3, has an Earnings ESP of +0.29%.

Earnings ESP for The PNC Financial Services Group PNC is +1.59% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Jul 17.

