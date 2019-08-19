Quantcast

Low euro zone inflation means more stimulus may be needed: ECB's Müller

By Reuters

TALLINN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation, running at just 1% in July is too low and the European Central Bank could decide in September on further stimulus, Estonian central bank governor Madis Müller said on Monday.

"Inflation is far from our target of almost 2%," Müller said in an editorial piece. "This could mean that the central bank has to further boost the economy. The Governing Council of the ECB will discuss this at its mid-September meeting."

