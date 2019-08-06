Louisiana-Pacific Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.11, changing hands as low as $22.81 per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.39 per share, with $32.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.15.
