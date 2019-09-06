LOPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.04, changing hands as low as $112.08 per share. Grand Canyon Education Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $90.67 per share, with $132.12 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $113.36.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »