Look Under The Hood: OMFL Has 14% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000-Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $36.26 per unit.

With OMFL trading at a recent price near $31.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.07% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OMFL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $27.39/share, the average analyst target is 35.09% higher at $37.00/share. Similarly, TKR has 26.19% upside from the recent share price of $45.17 if the average analyst target price of $57.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting JLL to reach a target price of $177.17/share, which is 23.13% above the recent price of $143.89. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, TKR, and JLL:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000-Dynamic Multifactor ETF OMFL $31.79 $36.26 14.07% Telephone & Data Systems Inc TDS $27.39 $37.00 35.09% Timken Co. TKR $45.17 $57.00 26.19% Jones Lang LaSalle Inc JLL $143.89 $177.17 23.13%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

