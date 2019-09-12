Look Under The Hood: OMFL Has 14% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000-Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $36.26 per unit.
With OMFL trading at a recent price near $31.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.07% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OMFL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $27.39/share, the average analyst target is 35.09% higher at $37.00/share. Similarly, TKR has 26.19% upside from the recent share price of $45.17 if the average analyst target price of $57.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting JLL to reach a target price of $177.17/share, which is 23.13% above the recent price of $143.89. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, TKR, and JLL:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
| Invesco Russell 1000-Dynamic Multifactor ETF
| OMFL
| $31.79
| $36.26
| 14.07%
|Telephone & Data Systems Inc
|TDS
|$27.39
|$37.00
|35.09%
|Timken Co.
|TKR
|$45.17
|$57.00
|26.19%
|Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
|JLL
|$143.89
|$177.17
|23.13%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
