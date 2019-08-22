Quantcast

Longer-dated JGBs track U.S. Treasuries lower

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Prices of longer-dated Japanese government bonds (JGBs) dipped on Thursday, tracking an overnight retreat by their U.S. counterparts, although the market was confined to a narrow range ahead of a central bankers' meet at Jackson Hole this weekend.

The 30-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.185% and the 20-year yield nudged up half a basis point to 0.085%.

An auction designed to provide the market with extra liquidity attracted ample demand on Thursday.

The finance ministry offered 600 billion yen ($5.64 billion)of JGBs with remaining maturities of five to 15.5 years at Thursday's auction.

($1 = 106.3000 yen)





