UPDATE 1-London's FTSE 100 gains on hopes of stimulus, trade resolution



* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.7%

* Financials, miners lead gains

* GMS drops after delaying results (Adds company news items, analyst comment, updates share moves)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - UK blue-chips edged higher on Wednesday,buoyed by hopes of monetary stimulus from central banks aseconomic growth slows because of a protracted U.S.-China tradewar, while signs of a thaw in the dispute provided some reliefto investors.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was 0.6% higher by 0756 GMT, while themidcap index .FTMC rose 0.7%.

Asia-facing financials and mining heavyweights .FTNMX1770 were powering gains for the main bourse after a report saidChina will introduce important measures to ease the negativeimpact of the trade war with United States.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interestrates in this week's policy meeting, while the U.S. FederalReserve is seen following suit next week as a stretch of weakeconomic data have stoked fears of a recession.

"I wonder whether investors have positioned themselves to bedisappointed," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said in relation tosome aspects of an expected stimulus plan from the ECB.

Some news working in favour of multinational stocks was amove from China to exempt 16 types of U.S. products fromadditional retaliatory tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25G01S

Consumer goods giant Unilever ULVR.L and the world'sbiggest spirits company DiageoDGE.L , which pocket a majorchunk of their earnings in U.S. dollars, inched down as sterlingrose ahead of a speech from opposition party deputy leader TomWatson.

He is expected to demand that the Labour Party campaignagainst Brexit and push for a referendum to reverse the planneddeparture before any election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2620Z5

While weakness in the pound helped the main index notchback-to-back gains in June and July, the local currency hasrecovered in recent weeks as parliament took steps to prevent achaotic no-deal Brexit.

In results-driven gains, Galliford TryGFRD.L , which thisweek said it has restarted talks to sell its housing units toBovis Homes BVS.L , rose 2.1% after reporting strong margins atLinden Homes despite Brexit-induced weakness in the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621J1

Smaller companies recorded some sharp moves, with Capital &RegionalCAL.L jumping 7% after the company said GrowthpointProperties was in talks to buy a majority stake, and Gulf MarineServices GMS.L plunging 12.6% to a life low after delayingresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621O2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2610UE

Pharma services provider Consort MedicalCSRT.L fell 4.2%after saying it expected a bigger-than-expected hit to itsannual operating profit from a chemical incident at itsCramlington facility. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

