London's FTSE 100 advances on hopes of monetary stimulus

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Financials, miners lead gains

Sept 11 (Reuters) - UK blue-chips edged higher on Wednesday,buoyed by hopes of monetary stimulus from central banks aseconomic growth slows due to a prolonged trade war, while signsof a thaw in U.S.-China trade dispute also lifted sentiment.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was 0.4% higher by 0713 GMT, while themidcap index .FTMC was up 0.3%.

Asia-facing financials and mining heavyweights .FTNMX1770 were powering gains for the main bourse after a report thatChina will introduce important measures to ease the negativeimpact of the trade war with United States.

Another news working in favour of multinational stocks was amove from China to exempt 16 types of U.S. products fromadditional retaliatory tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25G01S

Smaller companies recorded some sharp moves in early deals,with Capital & RegionalCAL.L jumping 15% after the companysaid Growthpoint Properties was in talks to buy a majority stakeand Gulf Marine ServicesGMS.L plunging 13% after delayingresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621O2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2610UE (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

