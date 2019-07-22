Quantcast

London mall owned by Capital & Regional evacuated after fire

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

London mall owned by Capital & Regional evacuated after fire


July 22 (Reuters) - Shopping centre owner Capital & Regional Plc said on Monday The Mall, Walthamstow in London had been evacuated after a fire and firefighers were on site dealing with the incident.

The London Fire Brigade said part of the roof of two-storey building was on fire.

"Firefighters remain at the scene of the large fire at a shopping mall in #Walthamstow There are now 25 fire engines tackling the blaze," the fire brigade said on Twitter.

The firm offered no further details when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in Capital & Regional were 7.4% lower at 15.3 pence at 1034 GMT.

Capital & Regional owns seven shopping centres in Blackburn, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Wood Green.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: CAL


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar