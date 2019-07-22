Shutterstock photo

London mall owned by Capital & Regional evacuated after fire



July 22 (Reuters) - Shopping centre owner Capital & Regional Plc said on Monday The Mall, Walthamstow in London had been evacuated after a fire and firefighers were on site dealing with the incident.

The London Fire Brigade said part of the roof of two-storey building was on fire.

"Firefighters remain at the scene of the large fire at a shopping mall in #Walthamstow There are now 25 fire engines tackling the blaze," the fire brigade said on Twitter.

The firm offered no further details when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in Capital & Regional were 7.4% lower at 15.3 pence at 1034 GMT.

Capital & Regional owns seven shopping centres in Blackburn, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Wood Green.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics