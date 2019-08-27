Quantcast

London leads European markets lower as investors play waiting game

By Reuters

Aug 27 (Reuters) - London-listed stocks pushed Europeanshares lower in early dealings on Tuesday, but signs of easingtrade tensions between U.S. and China limited market losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a trade dealwith China after positive gestures by Beijing, calming nervesafter a ramp-up in the rhetoric derailed financial markets lastweek. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

British stocks - HSBC Holdings PlcHSBA.L , BritishAmerican Tobacco BATS.L and AstraZenecaAZN.L - fell between0.3% and 1.3%, and were the biggest drags on the STOXX 600.

An outlier was Milan's FTSE MIB .FTMIB , which rose 0.04%,as the ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition DemocraticParty appeared on the verge of a deal to form a new Italiangovernment on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1W0

The two parties will meet on Tuesday at 0900 GMT to continuenegotiations. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250;))





This article appears in: Politics , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AZN ,


