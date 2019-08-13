Quantcast

London climate change protesters daub Brazilian embassy blood red

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Climate change protesters threw red paint onto the Brazilian embassy in London on Tuesday to demonstrate against damage to the Amazon rainforest and what they described as violence against indigenous peoples living there.

Two activists from the Extinction Rebellion group climbed onto a glass awning above the entrance of the embassy, and two others glued themselves to the windows.

Red hand prints and streaks of red paint could be seen all over the facade, as well as slogans such as "No More Indigenous Blood" and "For The Wild".

The group said the protest was timed to coincide with a march by indigenous women in Brasilia on Tuesday, and that similar actions were taking place at Brazilian embassies in Chile, Portugal, France, Switzerland and Spain.

The Brazilian embassy in London could not immediately be reached for comment.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar