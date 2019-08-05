LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

LogMein, Inc. ( LOGM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LOGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LOGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.62, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOGM was $73.62, representing a -24.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.87 and a 8.26% increase over the 52 week low of $68.

LOGM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). LOGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports LOGM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.76%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOGM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.