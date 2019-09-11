LogMeIn Betters Bold360 Suite to Enrich Customer Experience

LogMeIn LOGM recently enhanced its AI-powered Bold360 suite, which will support teams to improve customer experiences (CX).





Reportedly, these latest uptrends include superior knowledge management tools, better engagement monitoring capability and workload organization.The company expects the advancement of Bold360 to "make it easier for supervisors, content managers, and other critical behind-the-scenes customer service teams to work smarter, faster, and improve overall performance."The AI-powered search enhancements and advanced management tools will aid customer service teams to devote less hours on regulating systems and focus more on steering their agents to develop customer management.

LogMein, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

LogMein, Inc. revenue-ttm | LogMein, Inc. Quote

Bold360 - A Key Driver

LogMeIn is looking to strengthen its Customer Engagement and Support (CES) business by helping companies transform the way they engage with their customers.



To this end, CES segment is favored by Bold360 and Bold360 AI, which is further driven by the digital evolution and the growing adoption of AI-based solutions to deliver an enhanced CX.



Bold360 offering is the company's first product to feature AI, which per management, is a proven solid competitive differentiation.



Bold360 continued to gain traction from both net new wins and cross-selling into the company's installed base. The company is also benefiting from burgeoned channel partnerships for Bold360 AI.



Notably, large deal wins for Bold360 AI in the las t report ed quarter were a positive. The company signed a contract with a large consumer goods company in the period. Moreover, it expects its partnership with a global player to significantly expand overseas distribution.



The company's progress with broadening the Bold 360 portfolio is an upside as well. Notably, it unveiled Bold360 Service, Bold360 Advise and Bold360 Acquire during the last reported quarter.



The extension of Bold360 platform is therefore expected to boost the company's CES business segment, which declined on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter.



Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider



LogMeIn currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Anixter International AXE , Chegg CHGG and Perficient PRFT , each flaunting the same solid Zacks Rank as LogMeIn. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Long-term earnings growth rate for Anixter, Chegg and Perficient is currently projected to be 8%, 30% and 10.8%, respectively.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>