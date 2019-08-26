Loews Corporation (L) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019

Loews Corporation ( L ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased L prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that L has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.24, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of L was $47.24, representing a -15.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.20 and a 12.32% increase over the 52 week low of $42.06.

L is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). L's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports L's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.96%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the L Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to L through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have L as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF ( FOVL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an decrease of -9.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of L at 2.77%.