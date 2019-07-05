Lockheed Martin Wins Navy Deal to Support CH-53K Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corp. 's LMT business unit, Sikorsky, recently secured a contract for procuring CH-53K Data Transfer Unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System Replacement program. The deal was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Valued at $21.7 million, the contract is expected to be completed in January 2021. The agreement also includes necessary Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) to replace existing subsystems within the CH-53K production aircraft.

Majority of the work related to the deal will be executed in Stratford, CT, and Cedar Rapids, IA.

A Brief Note on the CH-53K Program

The CH-53K helicopter advances Sikorsky's 50 years of manufacturing and operational success with its CH-53A, CH-53D/G and CH-53E predecessors. The new heavy lifter allows the U.S. Marine Corps and international militaries to move troops and equipment from ship to shore and higher altitude terrains more quickly and effectively. It is also effective for handling missions like humanitarian aid, troop transport, casualty evacuation, support of special operations forces, and combat search and rescue (CSAR).

What Favors Lockheed Martin?

In recent times, military helicopters in the U.S. aerospace-defense market have gained prominence and significant traction due to advancements and integration of new tactical, logistical and other important features. Some of these developments have also been made by Lockheed Martin, paving the way toward securing valuable helicopter-related contracts in recent times.

Such contract wins are indicative of solid revenue growth at the company's Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) business segment, which comprises the Sikorsky helicopters. Evidently, during first-quarter 2019, revenues at Lockheed Martin's RMS unit increased 17% year over year, with its Sikorsky helicopter programs being one of the primary growth contributors.

Furthermore, the latest defense budget proposal for fiscal 2020 offers investment potential worth $57.7 billion in Aircraft, including $0.8 billion for Sikorsky VH-92. Backed by this financial plan, we may expect Lockheed Martin's RMS unit to obtain consistent order flows from the Pentagon like the latest one. This, in turn, might lead to similar top-line growth for the unit in the coming days.

Price Movement

In a year's time, shares of Lockheed Martin have gained 23.8% compared with the industry' s 8.1% rise.

