Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures $492M Deal for M142 HIMARS

Lockheed Martin Corp . LMT recently secured a $492.1-million contract for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) M142 launchers. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.





Per the terms, Lockheed Martin will also provide maintenance, training, qualification testing, software support and other services related to the M142 launchers. Work related to the deal will be performed in Camden, AZ; Boca Raton, FL; and other locations across the United States. The contract is scheduled to be completed by May 30, 2023.The HIMARS is the newest member in the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) family. It enables troops in engaging and defeating artillery, and air defense concentrations.The rocket system carries a six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one TACMS missile, and is designed to launch the entire MLRS family of munitions. Additionally, it simplifies coalition operations, training, logistics and military coordination.In recent times, the missile defense systems in the U.S. aerospace-defense market has gained significant traction. The traction is primarily attributable to the advancements and integration of new tactical features, followed by improved markets for missile systems, directed energy and anti-satellite weapons. Lockheed Martin, a prominent missile developer and Pentagon's largest defense contractor, has been witnessing growing demand for missiles, resulting in a significantly higher inflow of contracts.Interestingly, per Research and Markets, the global MLRS market value is projected to see a CAGR of 8.2% to $1.15 billion by 2026 from 2017. Such growth can be attributed to heavy and frequent investments made by countries like the United States, China, Russia and Israel in the development of next-generation missiles and missile defense systems along with the increase in artillery modernization programs and growing territorial disputes. These eventually fuel the global MLRS' market growth.Notably, these aforementioned developments and technical advancements will further lead to increasing demand for missiles, spare parts and technical services, thereby boosting growth prospects of defense contractors like Lockheed Martin in this market.Shares of Lockheed Martin have gained 14.3% in the past 12 months compared with the industry 's growth of 3.8%.





