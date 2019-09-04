Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $389.25, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 4.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.68%.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $5.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.98 billion, up 4.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.20 per share and revenue of $59.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.52% and +10.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.27, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.55 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.