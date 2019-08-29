Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $380.97, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMT was $380.97, representing a -1.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $386.93 and a 57.96% increase over the 52 week low of $241.18.

LMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. ( JEC ). LMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.52. Zacks Investment Research reports LMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.79%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LMT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )

iShares Trust ( ITA )

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ( ROKT )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROKT with an increase of 12.49% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of LMT at 7.6%.