Quantcast

Lockheed beats quarterly profit estimates, raises 2019 forecast

By Reuters

Reuters


July 23 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its 2019 profit forecast for the second time in three months, helped by increased demand for its stealth F-35 combat jets and missiles.

The company's shares rose 2.1% before the opening bell.

The Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier now expects full-year profit to range between $20.85 and $21.15 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $20.05 to $20.35 per share.

Lockheed's missiles and fire control unit, which makes missile defenses like the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), was one of its best-performing units where sales grew 15.6% to $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Sales from its aeronautics business, its biggest, rose 4.3% to $5.55 billion, powered by higher F-35 jets production.

The company delivered 29 of its stealth F-35 combat aircraft during the quarter, compared with 25 a year ago.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company's net earnings rose to $1.42 billion, or $5 per share in the second quarter, surpassing analysts' expectation of $4.77 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales grew 8% to $14.43 billion, above analysts' expectation of $14.21 billion.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: LMT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar