Lockheed awarded $1.48 bln Saudi missile defense contract

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.48 billion contract to build the THAAD missile defense system for Saudi Arabia, bringing the total value of the deal to $5.36 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The new contract was a modification to a previously awarded agreement to produce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said.

In November 2018, Saudi and U.S. officials signed letters of offer and acceptance formalizing terms for Saudi Arabia's purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

The latest contract is for interceptor support items.

Lockheed Martin, the biggest U.S. arms maker, builds and integrates the THAAD system, which is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Raytheon, another U.S. firm, builds its advanced radar.





