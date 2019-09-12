LNC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.35, changing hands as high as $60.71 per share. Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $48.07 per share, with $71.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $60.54.
