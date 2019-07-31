Lloyds Bank hit by 550 mln stg PPI charge, pretax profits fall

Quantcast

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group posted weaker-than-expected pretax profits on Wednesday, as a further 550 million pound ($668.9 million) provision to meet claims for mis-sold insurance to consumers weighed on earnings.

The bank posted pretax profits of 2.9 billion pounds for the first half of the year, below forecasts of 3.45 billion pounds according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

The figure was down 7% from 3.12 billion pounds for the same period the previous year.

Without one-off costs, Lloyds matched analyst forecasts for underlying profits, at 4.2 billion pounds.

