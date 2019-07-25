LKQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.20, changing hands as high as $27.53 per share. LKQ Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.74 per share, with $36.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.32.
