LKCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Luokung Technology Corp (Symbol: LKCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.78, changing hands as low as $7.55 per share. Luokung Technology Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LKCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.95 per share, with $73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.70.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »