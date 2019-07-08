Liver disease biotech Mirum Pharmaceuticals sets terms for $75 million IPO

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for rare liver diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.
The Foster City, CA-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Mirum Pharmaceuticals would command a fully diluted market value of $377 million.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 and it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MIRM. Citi, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 15, 2019.
