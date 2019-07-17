Mirum Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biotech developing therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases, raised $75 million by offering 5.0 million shares at $15, the midpoint of the $14 to $16 range. Insiders had indicated on purchasing $35 million of the IPO (47% of the deal).
Mirum Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MIRM. Citi, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Liver disease biotech Mirum Pharmaceuticals prices IPO at $15 midpoint
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.