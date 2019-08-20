Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Littelfuse, Inc. ( LFUS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LFUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $160.14, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFUS was $160.14, representing a -30.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $228.94 and a 6.9% increase over the 52 week low of $149.80.

LFUS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). LFUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.62. Zacks Investment Research reports LFUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -28.28%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

