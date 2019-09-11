Quantcast

Littelfuse Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LFUS

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.71, changing hands as high as $178.08 per share. Littelfuse Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Littelfuse Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LFUS's low point in its 52 week range is $149.80 per share, with $225.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $178.22.

