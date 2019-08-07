Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Lithia Motors, Inc. ( LAD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $128.77, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAD was $128.77, representing a -7.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.18 and a 89.65% increase over the 52 week low of $67.90.

LAD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). LAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.43. Zacks Investment Research reports LAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.66%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( PSCD )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 ( RWJ )

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF ( RZV )

SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ( EES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an decrease of -6.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAD at 2.95%.