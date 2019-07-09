LITE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.72, changing hands as low as $49.83 per share. Lumentum Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LITE's low point in its 52 week range is $37.29 per share, with $69.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.30.
