Listing Aramco in Tokyo has logic on its side

Reuters





By George Hay

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The never-ending story that is Saudi Aramco's initial public offering is edging towards a denouement in Tokyo. Riyadh's crown jewel oil company may seek to list at least some of its shares in the Japanese capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Although such an outcome would in part reflect the shortcomings of other stock markets, the idea does have some logic.

Sure, Tokyo trailed behind Hong Kong and London if the oil supply factor was excluded. But Japan's dependence on Persian Gulf crude remains entrenched, and the competition has lost its sheen. London is mired in Brexit and in any case blotted its copybook with a ham-fisted plan to ease its listing requirements to accommodate Aramco. Hong Kong's ongoing unrest is also a disadvantage.

Meanwhile New York has lost its premium status. U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may be best mates, but there's still an ongoing risk of Saudis getting hit under legislation that allows them to be sued for alleged involvement in the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Saudi Arabia has another big financial link with Japan thanks to the $45 billion it has invested in Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Vision Fund. Given the continuing gap between the crown prince's desired $2 trillion valuation for Aramco and reality, an IPO could yet not happen at all - or be limited to the domestic market. Assuming there is an international listing, though, Tokyo is one of the few places that still makes sense.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Saudi Aramco could choose Tokyo as its destination for an international offering of shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 29.

- The plan could see Aramco list a portion of its shares on the Saudi Arabian stock exchange later this year, and launch an international offering in 2020 or 2021, the Journal said.

WSJ article